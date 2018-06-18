Muthama says not keen in gubernatorial seat if by-election held

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 18 – Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has dismissed claims that he will contest for the Machakos gubernatorial seat in case of a by-election.

Muthama says he is not interested in replacing Alfred Mutua as the Machakos Governor though he has all the qualifications to vie for the position.

“There are rumours that I’m vying for the gubernatorial seat. No, I’m not. I have what it takes to vie for the seat but I’m not interested,” Muthama said.

He says he will just watch as things unfold in Machakos County for the time being.

“I’m just watching and advising the leaders in a bid to bring the Kamba community together; we can’t afford to have the community divided,” Muthama added.