Mung’aro warns police against being used to settle land disputes

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Lands and the County Government of Makueni have issued 41,000 title deeds to local residents.

The exercise was overseen by the Administrative Secretary in Lands, Gideon Mung’aro, during the first annual land conference in Makueni.

The government targets to register and issue 47,000 other title deeds in Makueni County in the coming year.

While giving his address, Mung’aro went ahead to caution police officers against getting involved in land dispute resolution conflicts in the county.

He said land matters should be left to the Lands Ministry.

Previously, police have been alleged to be used by land grabbers to evict residents in the county.

He instructed the Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim to convene a security meeting and reaffirm to the police that their role is strictly security matters hence they cannot be used by rogue citizens to evict residents from their property.

The Government of Makueni has also asked Mung’aro through the National Land Commission to settle the boundary dispute between the Taita Taveta County and Makueni at Mtito Andei.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana said land issues in Makueni are historical and need a concerted effort and approach to end them.