Mucheru invites applications for Multimedia Appeals Tribunal

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Kenyan citizens interested in serving as members of the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal have until next Friday to apply for the posts.

This is after Information and Communications Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru announced a vacancy in the positions in the Kenya Gazette.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Technology declares vacancies in the position of member of the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal and invites applications from suitably qualified persons,” reads part of the notice.

Mucheru said the applications shall be forwarded to the selection panel within seven days of the notice.

The tribunal is established under Section 102 of the Kenya Information and Communication (Amendment) Act 2013 as the lead disputes settlement mechanism in the entire media, broadcast and telecommunications industry in Kenya.

Its jurisdiction includes the power to hear complaints against any publication or conduct of a journalist or media enterprise; to hear appeals against the decisions of the industry regulators, the Communications Authority of Kenya and the Media Council of Kenya; and complaints by any citizen who is aggrieved by an action or decision of licensees, who are telecommunications service providers under the Kenya Information and Communications Act.