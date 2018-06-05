MPs want Red Cross to conduct schools’ safety audit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – The National Assembly’s Education Committee has recommended that safety audit and awareness in schools be conducted regularly in an effort to avoid rape incidents like that witnessed at Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

Committee Chair Julius Melly has said that it is imperative that such audits be carried out by agents such as the Red Cross in identifying needs, strengths and gaps in implementation of safety policies.

The audit is part of a raft of issues that the committee has proposed that will aid in curbing future incidents where safety and security of school going children is compromised.

The Tinderet lawmaker termed the Moi Girls School incident where a girl was reportedly raped as unfortunate and said it was time the safety issues in schools across the country be addressed in depth.

In the wake of the shocking revelations, the committee has challenged the Ministry of Education to step up its efforts by ensuring schools are safe through provision of adequate funds to schools.

They recommended that schools should be equipped with CCTV cameras where movement of students and all staff working within the school compound is monitored.

Melly also suggested that only teachers registered under the Teachers Service Commission should support schools in co-curricular activities.

This recommendation was backed by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Tuesday at a media briefing when she declared that it be mandatory for all trainers and coaches within public schools to be registered by the Teachers Service Commission.

Melly said it was also up to schools to set up safety committees to assist in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of safety in schools round the clock.

He assured that the committee will do its part in ensuring that the security of the students is given priority above anything else.

The committee’s revelations came at a time the Ministry of Education dissolved the Board of Management of Moi Girls School, which has been accused of laxity in the manner it has handled the issue.