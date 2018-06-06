MPs to visit Moi Girls School for fact finding mission

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 6 – Legislators in the Education Committee of the National Assembly are Thursday scheduled to conduct an inspection visit to Moi Girls School, days after its closure following allegations of the defilement of a student and the assault of two others.

The fact-finding visit comes barely hours after the Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed dissolved the school’s Board of Management and prompted its Principal Jael Mureithi to opt to go on early retirement.

The lawmakers want principals to be held responsible whenever criminal acts take place in schools.

They have in the meantime asked the Ministry of Interior to closely work with that of Education to ensure students are protected in schools.

The Julius Melly led committee has said that it’s priority is to ensure that students are protected and that defilement cases and molestations in schools do not recur.

Following the Moi Girls School incident which is still under investigations, different cases of the rot in learning institutions has been exposed with teachers accused of being sex predators.

On Tuesday the lawmakers insisted that only Teachers Service Commission (TSC) contracted teachers are mandated to handle the affairs of the students with non TSC teachers accused of mishandling the students.