MPs demand government officials protect Kenyans against harm

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun, 28 – MPs have called on all the government officials to always come out on time and create awareness to Kenyans in case there is an impending danger in the country.

While questioning Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on the allegations he made that the country had sugar contaminated with mercury, some MPs in the Joint Parliamentary Committee argued that his failure to appear before the committee earlier had already caused panic.

“Your statement that sugar has mercury brought a lot of panic. People are now afraid of taking sugar,” Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi said.

Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga further blamed Dr Matiang’i for the surge in sugar prices and scarcity of the commodity.

“I don’t know if there’s scarcity or whether there’s any relationship between what we are doing and cost of the same. We will continue with this exercise forever until we get rid of harmful sugar and other products,” the CS retorted.

He added that the sugar scandal has been a wakeup call to both the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health whom they are working with to ensure Kenyans are safe.

“This matter has taught us many lessons and what is remaining is to implement them. We are working together with the Ministry of health and we will not relent in our quest to ensure our people are safe,” said Matiangi.

The joint committee probing the sugar saga is expected to release its report on Tuesday.