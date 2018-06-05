MP says suspension of govt procurement officers timely

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – Butere Member of Parliament Tindi Mwale has welcomed the government’s decision to suspend procurement officers saying it’s a first step towards cleaning up the rot in government departments.

Mwale however says the directive should not be a knee jerk reaction and challenged the Chief Justice to expedite the hearing of cases for those who are found culpable of embezzling public resources.

“We would like to ask the Chief Justice to immediately inform us which tools he needs for this economic crime cases to be handled effectively, expeditiously and with clear guidelines,” said Mwale on Tuesday during a media briefing at Parliament buildings.

Angered by the numerous cases of corruption scandals in the country, Mwale insisted that the relevant graft agencies should be seen working, with the public constantly being informed on the progress.

“We as members of Parliament are also asking the State agencies EACC, DPP, DCIO to work and provide progress reports,” he said.

The lawmaker nonetheless cautioned that action on corruption must be within the law instead of adoption of a reactive approach which does not last long.

At the same time he said the purge on corruption should not be used as an avenue where individuals are used as sacrificial lambs to protect the big fish but hence should be above reproach.

Mwale further said that lawmakers will be ready to support any legislative mechanisms that may be needed to fight corruption.

On Monday, the government suspended all heads of procurement and accounting units in government ministries pending fresh vetting.

In a statement issued by the Government Spokesperson through Mwenda Njoka on Monday, the public officers have been directed to step aside with immediate effect and handover to their deputies.

The accounting officers were further instructed to submit their personal information including assets and liabilities to the Office of the Head of Public Service before end of the week.