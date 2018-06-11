MP dismisses calls to dissolve NASA coalition

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Nominated Member of Parliament Godfery Osotsi has lashed out at a section of politicians who are calling for the dissolution of the National Super Alliance (NASA), describing them as idlers.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General has said the coalition is intact and accused political analyst Barrack Muluka and Ford Kenya’s Boni Khalwale of being selfish individuals who are out to pursue personal gains.

Osotsi accused the two leaders and others of closely working with Jubilee anti-handshake crusaders to ensure that the coalition crumbles and the pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga fails.

“We shall not allow the likes of Muluka to ruin Musalia Mudavadi’s political ambition. They are not interested in his growth politically. All they want is to become relevant for cheap bargaining power at the expense of our party leader,” said Osotsi.

Following Kenyatta and Odinga’s truce, a cross-section of ANC and Ford Kenya leaders have been rooting for the coalition’s disbandment accusing Odinga of betrayal.

Osotsi however believes that those rooting for the dissolution are out to see that the benefits of the pact do not yield any fruits.

“It is worth noting that these political henchmen and their bosses have not said anything about the unity of the country, all they talk about is uniting to bring down one individual Raila whom they unfairly blame for their current political troubles,” he said.

Osotsi who spoke at Parliament buildings on Monday challenged anyone advocating for the dissolution of the coalition to channel their grievances at the relevant party organs.

“The agitators for the dissolution of NASA are playing to the galleries. They know the procedure of having a political coalition or a party disbanded. They should not take Kenyans for fools,” he said.