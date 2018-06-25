MP Arama to spend another night in custody as bail ruling set for Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama will spend another night in jail after his bail ruling was pushed to Tuesday afternoon.

This is after he was charged with the alleged fraudulent acquisition of property worth Sh60 million.

Arama denied seven corruption-related charges when he appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti and will be held at the Kilimani Police Station.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document, obtaining by false pretences and misleading detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He was charged alongside his co-accused Kennedy Onkoba, who also denied the charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had stated that the legislator would face abuse of office charges, conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority and uttering a document with intent to deceive.

Other charges which the DPP has approved include knowingly misleading an investigator and obtaining registration of land by false pretence.