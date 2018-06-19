Motion seeking Elachi’s ouster flops as mover absent

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – A motion seeking to impeach Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi flopped Tuesday afternoon after the mover, Waithaka MCA Kiragu Karanja, skipped the sitting.

Also missing were a majority of Members of County Assembly from both sides of the political divide who had earlier shown support for the motion, which was the key agenda on the day’s Order Paper.

The Deputy Speaker James Kamangu adjourned the sitting after it was established that Karanja was nowhere to be seen despite having given notice to move the motion.

According to some MCAs, the Jubilee leadership intervened to calm internal wrangles that have been ongoing between Elachi and the Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele over a tender row involving the purchase of the Speaker’s house.

In his motion, Karanja accused the Speaker of abuse of office, undermining the office of the Clerk of the County Assembly and seeking to control all administrative affairs relating to the intergovernmental function of those offices with the County Assembly contrary to the law.

“The conduct of the Hon. Beatrice K. Elachi through her actions and omissions has caused the Assembly great embarrassment and brought the Office of the Speaker into disrepute contrary to the gamut of laws on conduct of State officers of her calibre, this Assembly resolves to sanction and remove the Hon. Beatrice Elachi as holder of the office of the Speaker of the County Assembly of Nairobi City, pursuant to Section 11 of the County Governments Act,” reads part of the motion.

He further pointed out that she undermined the authority of the County Assembly Service Board through her actions and omissions by purporting to unilaterally undertake the functions of the Board and inviting investigators to probe the conduct of officers of the County Assembly and the Board’s prior decisions.

The motion had gained momentum after Kiragu collected 69 signatures above the required 43 minimum required for the motion to be tabled.