Motion to impeach Nakuru Speaker to be debated Wednesday

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 19 – A motion to impeach Nakuru Speaker Joel Maina Kairu has been tabled before County Assembly.

The motion was tabled by Biashara Ward Representative Peter Njoroge Nyaguthii before a packed House.

In his notice of motion, the Member of County Assembly accused the Speaker of violating the County Assembly Service Act and embezzlement of public funds.

Kairu is also accused of abuse of office and integrity issues.

Nyaguthii said Kairu single-handedly appointed two members of the Assembly Public Service Board contrary to set laws.

“The Speaker, as the chairman of the County Assembly Service Board, ordered extra pay for his newly employed staff as hardship allowance contrary to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission circular for State officers,” said the motion mover.

Nyaguthii said the Speaker abused his position as the chairman of the CASB to approve the employment of a former sub county administrator who had been interdicted by the County Government on integrity issues.

He said Kairu also used his position as Speaker to deny MCAs opportunity to travel on a capacity building trip.

The Speaker is also accused of using vulgar and disrespectful language against members.

Still on integrity, the Speaker was said to have pocketed money meant for travel to the United Kingdom and instead went on holiday in Mombasa.

The motion will be debated Wednesday.