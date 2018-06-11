Moi Girls students assured school safe, to focus on studies

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun, 11 – Students at the Moi Girls School, Nairobi have been assured that the institution is safe and have been urged to focus on their studies.

The assurance was given by the Chairman of the Interim Board John Ololtuaa after a joint meeting with the students, parents association and officials from the Ministry of Education on Monday.

“The purpose was to assure the students of their safety, tell them of what we have done but above all ask them to concentrate on their studies, be disciplined and alert. In case of anything they should report immediately,” said Ololtuaa.

He reached out to parents who are yet to take back their children to school saying all security measures have been put in place and requested them to partner with the ministry and the incoming principal to ensure the school gains its glory after what transpired.

“There are a few parents who are still afraid. I would like to tell them challenges are there to make us strong, we cannot run away, if we do that that then question is, how many schools are facing challenges? Let them come we solve the problems together,” he said.

The school resumed on Sunday after it was closed for one week following rape allegations at the institution.