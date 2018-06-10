Moi Girls School re-opens a week after closure over rape claims

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – Students at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, are back amid tight security, a week after the institution was closed over rape allegations.

Parents escorting their daughters to school were on Sunday allowed to inspect the dormitories and the perimeter wall as part of measures to re-assure them of their children’s safety.

However, some parents who spoke to Capital FM News said they are still not confident of the steps the school has taken to beef up security.

The school was closed after a student alleged that she had been raped, prompting an investigation that is now targeting some male teachers and workers.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Government Chemist last week took DNA samples from eight staff members of the school, among them six teachers, for forensic analysis.

The CS has assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to guarantee the students their security.

Amina said the decision to re-open the school was reached after studying the preliminary report on investigations into the rape claims, even though the final report is not yet out.

The new board is made up of senior officials drawn from the Education ministry and the Teachers Service Commission.

They include Nairobi Regional Coordinator for Education John Ololtuaa (Chairman), Rose Ombeva, Lydia Mutegi, Bernard Kimachas, Gichuhi Ndegwa, Rashid Mohammed, Fidelis Nakhulo, Lucy Mugambi and Cicely Musyoki.

The school principal Jael Mureithi opted to resign on Tuesday last week over the issue, that came just months after an arson attack at the school that left nine students dead.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has since replaced her with Deputy Principal Florence Omusula in an acting capacity.