Moi Girls School, Nairobi closed as police probe reported rape

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – Moi Girls School, Nairobi has been closed for one week following reports of rape at the institution.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the closure will allow police and her ministry conduct investigations into the reported sexual assault of a Form 2 student at the national school.

“We will treat that as an early mid-term break because we don’t want the children to lose out. When they come back they will make up for the time they lost,” she said at the school Sunday morning.

It is reported that the student was attacked when she went to the lavatory outside her dormitory and that she did not identify her attacker.

Mohamed further directed that officers from her ministry conduct a review of schools’ security to avert any possibilities of break-ins.

“The investigations will continue, we are going to look at safety gaps that exist and we are going to address them. I want to give you an assurance that we are going to improve security in the school so that they can do the learning that they have come to do,” the CS stated.

On Saturday, parents flocked to the institution demanding to take their children home after they were informed of the rape incident.