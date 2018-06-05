Moi Girls board dissolved as police deployed to institution

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – The Ministry of Education has dissolved the Board of Management at the Moi Girls School, Nairobi with immediate effect following a rape allegation which is currently under investigation.

Speaking during a press conference, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says an interim board will take over the management of the school before a substantive one is put in place.

She further stated that the parents association at the school has also been dissolved.

“The current Board of Management of Moi Girls School Nairobi is dissolved with immediate effect. An interim BoM comprising officials of the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission will be put in place immediately to oversee the management of the school until a substantive board is put in place. The parents’ association membership of the school is dissolved as well,” she said.

The CS further declared it mandatory for all trainers and coaches within public schools to be registered by the Teachers Service Commission.

“I direct that from today, trainers and coaches in all our public schools must be teachers registered with the TSC. Entertainment in schools must be properly supervised and monitored and this must be done also by teachers. We are also saying that at the end of the midterm, there will be no visiting days in our schools until the end of term,” she stated.

Mohamed said there will be 24-hour armed security at the Moi Girls School until the required reforms are put in place following the alleged rape incident.

While directing parents to take their children back to the institution on Sunday, Mohamed stated that everything is being done to seal any security loop holes.

“The ministry has held consultations with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to institute a 24 hour police security at the school until all the reforms are concluded and there will be five armed officers at the institution,” she explained.

“The ministry appeals to guardians and parents to bring back their children to the school on Sunday, June 10 before 5pm with full confidence that the security situation there is under control. We also wish to re assure the alumni association that we will work around the clock to restore the status of the school to its national reputation.”

She announced that all non-teaching staff in all public schools will have to be vetted afresh.

“All non-teaching staff at the school including cooks, librarians, cleaners and office messengers will be subjected to fresh vetting by the Board of Management. It has been established that various security lapses and gaps at the school existed at the school at the time of the reported defilement incident. To address this, the ministry has ordered an overhaul of the entire security system including the replacement of all existing security agents and guards,” she stated.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia further announced the early retirement of the school’s principal, Jael Mureithi.

“I have today received a request for early retirement from the principal of Moi Girls School Nairobi Mrs Jael Mureithi. The TSC has accepted the request. Notwithstanding the early retirement, investigations will still continue and action will be taken thereafter. Further, any other teacher found culpable will be dealt with,” she said.

Earlier in the day, police lobbed teargas and engaged in running battles with traders around Joseph Kang’ethe road in Kibra, Nairobi as they protested the demolition of their kiosks located outside Moi Girls School.

Police and county government authorities believe the kiosks are contributing to insecurity at the school where a student was allegedly raped at the weekend, leading to the closure of the institution.

At least five male teaching and non-teaching staff have been ordered to undergo DNA tests as part of the investigations.