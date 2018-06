Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Migori Senator Ben Oluoch is dead.

Oluoch succumbed to throat cancer on Monday night while receiving treatment at the MP Shah Hospital here in Nairobi, according to his family and friends.

He had been treated in and out of the country in India for several months prior to his death.

Oluoch is a former radio presenter, having worked at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation and Ramogi FM.

Developing story…