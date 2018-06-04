Met department warns of heavy rains this week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned residents of Rift Valley, Northern and Central Kenya regions to brace themselves for heavy rainfall from Monday.

According to the department, heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours is expected in the said areas and could result to flush floods.

Residents in urban areas have been advised to be on the lookout for potential floods and to keep to safer grounds until the flooding subsides.

“Counties that are set to be affected include; Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Baringo, Nakuru, laikipia, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang’a and Nyeri,” it said in a statement.

It warned that flood water may suddenly appear in places where it hasn’t rained heavily and can be deeper and faster than it looks.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to avoid wading in moving water or driving through it.

Members of the public have also been asked to minimise exposure to lightning by not sheltering under trees and near grilled windows or walking in open fields.