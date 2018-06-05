Man tells court bhang was for use by his dog

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, June 5 – A middle aged man shocked a Kangundo court after claiming that the bhang he was arrested in possession of belongs to his dog.

Peter Muindi told the court that he gives his dog bhang to help it stay alert and effectively guard his farm during the night.

Muindi claimed his maize had been stolen and he needs the dog to guard the farm and keep off thieves.

The accused who appeared before Resident Magistrate E.A. Agade pleaded guilty to being in possession of bhang contrary to the law.

He was arrested on May 31 in Mbusyani, Kangundo sub-county of Machakos County with 100 grams of bhang.

The prosecution told the court that the accused was nabbed by police on patrol after a tip-off from members of the public.

Despite his mitigation, he was directed to pay a Sh50,000 fine or face a 12-month imprisonment.

Agade made it clear to the accused that being in possession of bhang is contrary to the law.

He was given 14 days to appeal the verdict.