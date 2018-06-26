Man slashes his 80-year-old grandfather to death in Nyeri

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, June 26 – An 80-year-old man was on Monday night slashed to death by his grandson following a disagreement in Nyeri County.

The incident occurred in Ndugo village in Mukurwe-ini, and police said the man was pronounced dead in hospital.

According to neighbours, the 35 year old grandson is said to have travelled from Nyahururu and police believe he planned to kill his grandfather because he was found with a note in his pocket.

The suspect was being held at Mukurwe-ini Police Station as police prepare to arraign in him in court later Tuesday.

The body of the deceased was taken to Mukurwe-ini hospital mortuary.