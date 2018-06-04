Male workers including teachers at Moi Girls’ Nairobi to undergo DNA test

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Police have directed all male teachers and non-teaching staff at the Moi Girls School to undergo DNA tests following the alleged rape of a student that has led to the closure of the institution.

According to the Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri, thorough investigations are being conducted on the incident that has drawn a lot of outrage across the country.

A medical report also confirmed that the student was raped.

The incident comes even as demonstrations were held Monday morning to protest the incident.

The protestors who included old girls at the school camped at the institutions chanting anti rape slogans.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said that the closure will allow police and her ministry to conduct investigations into the reported assault on a Form 2 student at the national school.

Amina further directed that officers from her ministry to conduct a review of schools’ security to avert any possibilities of break-ins.