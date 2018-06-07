Machakos Principal jailed for 6 years over Sh10,000 bribe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – A secondary school Principal will serve six years in jail, after a Machakos Court found him guilty of soliciting and receiving a Sh10,000 bribe.

The bribe was meant to facilitate release of a cheque, to pay for computers and other accessories supplied to Wakaela Secondary School.

Senior Principal Magistrate Abdul Lorot of the Machakos Anti-Corruption Court issued the ruling.

The latest decision comes barely a few days after a middle aged lady was sentenced to two years in prison by the Anti-Corruption Court sitting in Nairobi, after she was found guilty of receiving a Sh2,500 bribe.

The accused, Justinah Malela Syonzua, was ordered to pay a fine of Sh500,000 in alternative to the jail term set out by Chief Magistrate Douglas Agoti.

Syonzua, formerly an employee of the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, was charged with several counts, but the prosecution was only able to prove four charges levelled against her.

Following her sentencing Kenyans across the board condemned the decision saying only small offenders are being punished yet big fish in country who are accused of multi billion shillings corruption cases have been left scot free.