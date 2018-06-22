LSK in court to challenge Uhuru order on Independent Commissions

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- The Law Society of Kenya has contested President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order early this month to place 20 agencies of government under the direction, control and coordination of the Attorney General and relevant Cabinet Secretaries.

The move by the Head of State, LSK claims will disrupt constitutional independence of bodies, offices, and public interest.

The lawyer’s umbrella body claims the decision which purports to subordinate the independent offices is an attempt to amend the constitution.

They now want the executive order suspended pending the determination of the case.

“The decision is highly unconstitutional as it purports to assign executive authority to the respondent unlawfully” reads the LSK petition.

They now want the court to find that “the order is unlawful and void of inconsistency and contrary to the supreme law.”

Some of the institutions affected by the executive order include the Judicial Service Commission and Kenya National Human Rights Commission, Teachers Service Commission and the National Land Commission.