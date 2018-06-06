Let’s embrace expertise by Cuban doctors – Governor Kinyanjui

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Kenyan have been asked consider the knowledge, wealth and services being brought by Cuban doctors instead of concentrating on the cost and politicising the matter.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui asked Kenyan to instead consider the costs families incur seeking specialised treatment for their relatives abroad.

“The money spent on the expatriates is worth it given the burden lifted off families that have had to raise funds to seek treatment in countries such as India, South Africa and others.”

Speaking Wednesday at his boardroom when he signed a Sh1.3 water project agreement with Vitens Evides International for WaterWoxs he urged people to stop considering the cost of inviting and focus on the benefits.

Nakuru government will get two doctors out of the 50 who have already jetted in.

Other specialists from Cuba include among others five nephrologists, three radiologists, plastic surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons and neurologists.

He said that the Cuban doctors will not bring an extra cost to the county as his County Government will only cater for their housing and transport.

The salary cost will be met by the National Government.

The first batch of 50 out of 100 Cuban doctors arrived in the country on Tuesday amid controversy surrounding their pay.