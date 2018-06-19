Leaders mourn Migori Senator as a committed, unifying leader

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Leaders have termed the death of Migori Senator Ben Oluoch as a great loss to the country, while describing him as a hard worker.

Led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga, the duo mourned Oluoch as a shrewd leader who was dedicated in service delivery to his constituents.

Kenyatta described Oluoch as a leader who “propagated messages of peace, love and unity and he never shied from standing for what was right for the country.”

He added that “he was a true patriot who served the country with commitment and devotion.

Former Prime Minister Odinga eulogized Oluoch, a former broadcaster who worked at Kenya Broadcasting Services (KBC) and Royal Media Services at Ramogi FM as a leader who loved whatever he put his mind and heart on.

“Nothing we do or say now can replace the gentle heart and humble determination that Ben displayed in public life,” said Odinga.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka while paying his tribute at the Lee Funeral Home eulogized Oluoch as an astute leader who was keen in serving his constituents to his best of ability.

“We have lost a very patriotic Kenyan, a great leader who rose from the lowest point in life to become a great leader who was very committed in ensuring that he’s people benefit development wise. The late was also very devoted in ensuring that funds allocated to his county get to be well utilized,” said Lusaka.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said the country had lost an honest leader who only cared about rightfully discharging his mandate.

“Long before Oluoch was elected he was an opinion shaper during his tenure as a broadcaster and during that time he exhibited an outstanding character that which he continued to display even after being elected by the people of Migori,” said Orengo.

Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi said the late Senator was well known by the people of Migori even before he assumed public office and was always at hand to provide solutions to local problems.

“Oluoch was very instrumental in the starting of the vernacular radio station Ramogi FM. He was very popular with listeners across the Luo speaking nation and that catapulted him to become the second Senator of Migori County,” he said.

Uriri legislator Mark Nyamita said it is unfortunate that Oluoch never got to see the fruits of his labour as a Senator.

“Oluoch was a very hard working man and I remember when he used to be on radio very early in the morning and he used to do that on a daily basis, he will definitely be missed,” he said.

Meanwhile, calls for better cancer facilities in the country have been intensified following Olouch’s death.

Former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno who eulogized Oluoch as a hardworking and committed leader said there is need for cancer treatment facilities to be upgraded to meet the international standards.

“Ben has been an honest and promising leader, he had the best of intentions to be a servant leader in Migori but the cancer weighed him down.”

Otieno said the better facilities will go a long way in helping Kenyans seek proper medical checkups that will be able to detect early symptoms of cancer.

“The earlier it is detected it becomes easy. Through modern medical attention such cancers like that of the throat can be easily be detected and treated,” he said.

On her part, the Senator’s widow said his death came as a shock to the whole family even though he was ailing.

Speaking to reporters at the Lee Funeral Home, Hellen Achieng said the leader’s ailment started just as he was getting into politics and he spent a long time trying to get a cure.

She said that the family has lost a father, husband and caregiver who cared for all of them.

Family Spokesperson Mark Okundi said burial preparations are already underway to give Oluoch a befitting send off.