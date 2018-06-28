Latest Gikomba fire reeks of arson, Sakaja says

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti have been asked to probe the latest fire incident in Gikomba that has so far left 15 people dead and more than 70 others injured.

The fire, according to locals and authorities started from four different places within an expansive timber yard, in what Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says “it’s an outright case of arson.”

This is not the first time the DCI is being asked to probe the “mysterious” Gikomba fires that now seems to have a pattern.

In late 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the DCI to probe another incident, but months later, nothing has been established.

“This matter should be probed with the same zeal the DCI is dealing with corruption,” Sakaja said.

He wondered, “how can fire start from different places spontaneously?” – a question shared widely by majority of traders who spoke to Capital FM News.

For some like Jane Muthoni, they have resigned to fate and say “only God can stop this!”

This is the fourth incident at the market in a period of less than seven months.

Sakaja, the only city politician who visited the scene by Thursday afternoon, said: “this should not be made to look normal.”

The government has committed to assist the affected traders and cater for all medical expenses.