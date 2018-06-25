Kiunjuri admits excess sugar imports in 2017

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun, 25 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has admitted that there was excess importation of sugar in 2017.

Appearing before the Trade and Agriculture joint committee, Kiunjuri acknowledged that there was an excess of 335,655 tonnes of sugar imported in 2017.

According to Kiunjuri, 193 importers were given an open noticeduty-freet sugar duty free after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a national food and drought crisis.

“The truth is that there was excess importation of sugar; over 300,000 tonnes and that has not been disputed,” said Kiunjuri.

He however defended the importations saying, “there was drought in 2016-2017 and it was an electioneering period. Everyone including the Opposition agreed that there was food shortage in the country. This led not only to sugar importation but also milk powder and maize.”

The CS added that the ministry took measures to govern the importation which led to approval of 193 suppliers.

Kiunjuri has issued a warning that anyone who took advantage of the open notice and imported contraband sugar will face the full force of the law.