Kisumu Governor Nyong’o sacks Chief of Staff over alleged gun threats

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has sacked his Chief of staff Patrick Lumumba Ouya after he allegedly threatened to shoot him and his deputy.

A statement from his office stated that Ouya’s actions were in breach of Article 75 of the Constitution and Section 40 of the County Government Act.

“I have today terminated your appointment as Chief of Staff with effect from June 12 2018 due to gross misconduct unbefitting of a public officer and contrary to Article 75 of the constitution and Article 40 of the County Government’s Act,” he stated in the letter of dismissal.

Nyong’o directed him to hand in all county property and equipment to the County Secretary immediately.

This happened even as the Kisumu County Assembly was forced to adjourn its sittings as a section of MCAs fought within the Assembly compound over the planned impeachment of finance County Executive Nerry Achar and his economic planning counterpart Richard Ogendo.

The notice of motion for the removal of the two members was brought before the House by the Assembly Whip Gard Olima.

Kondele MCA Joachim Omieno and his Migosi counterpart Victor Rogers went for each other physically.

Trouble started when Market/Milimani MCA Seth Kanga alleged that the impeachment motion against the two officers was a direct attack on Nyong’o.

Kanga said the Assembly is setting stage to impeach the Governor after they accused his two officers for incompetence in running the docket.

Youths who had rushed along the Assembly fence to witness the unfolding event within the compound started pelting the MCAs with stones.

It took the intervention of police officers to fire in the air to disperse the unruly youths as the fighting MCAs also took cover.

The county government has been on the spotlight with today’s arrest of the county chief of staff Patrick Ouya after he threatened to attack deputy governor Mathews Owili.

He is out on a police cash bail alongside CeC for economic planning Ogendo who was also booked for assault on his chief officer.