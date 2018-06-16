Kids start getting free heart surgery, thanks to the Mater Heart Run

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun, 16- Several children have benefitted from an ongoing mission to conduct open heart surgeries at the Mater Hospital, performed by a team of surgeons from Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The Mission, which targets children with critical heart conditions from underprivileged families, has been taking place since Monday.

Mater Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Mwenja says the mission is being funded by proceeds from the Mater Heart Run, and called on Kenyans to continue supporting the initiative.

“We are so happy for this initiative and so far the children that have been operated on are recovering on well. I want to thank all those who show up during mater heart run because the money collected is what we are using to help these needy children.” Said Mwenja.

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba who toured the hospital with the Slovakian Ambassador to Kenya Frantisek Dlho-polcek said the government will partner with their state and any other foreign government to ensure Universal health care which is one of the government’s Big Four agenda is achieved.

“This is what happens when two countries come together. And I want to assure you that the government of Kenya is determined to partner with Slovakian government and any other government to ensure that the big four agenda is realized and development is brought in our country.” Namwamba said.

The mission is expected to continue for the next two weeks.