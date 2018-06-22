Kiambu MP petitions National Assembly over multi-billion Tatu city estate project

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Over 1,300 Kiambu County residents have petitioned the National Assembly to intervene and help Tatu City local shareholders being ripped off by crook foreigners.

According to the petition presented by Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo, the local shareholders say the foreign investors are out to rob them of their hard earned investment in Tatu City.

The families have petitioned the National Assembly to investigate and suggest a remedy to “an illegality and historical injustices” inflicted on them by the firm’s majority shareholders.

“The petitioner therefore pray that the relevant Committee of the House does investigate and inquire into all matters raised with a view to lawfully assisting the genuine citizens of the Republic of Kenya who own part of the land to resolve the falsified intrigues on the land, which are largely and deliberately perpetrated and financed by foreign interests,”

MPs from the county including Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu), Gabriel Kago (Githunguri) and Francis Waititu (Juja) said the Parliament is the last hope for these local shareholders who do not have deep pockets to take the matter to court against foreigner investors with serious Government connections.

Over 1,300 local shareholders claim they bought shares from the two companies – Tatu City Ltd and Kafinaf Company Ltd – in 2007 for Sh200 each, at the firms’ invitation but have not been compensated for their investments despite a court order.

They told the National Assembly in the petition that most of them were now being kick off their land even after investing their hard-earned money with some even liquidating and closing up their existing businesses and invested their funds into the project by acquiring shares.

“Despite the efforts to have the matters addressed by the relevant bodies this has born no fruits as there has been inordinate delay by the relevant bodies and the matters to date remain unresolved. The local shareholders have also attempted to have the matters raised in this Petition resolved in terms of approaching the majority shareholders through their local foreign agents with no success,” read the petition.

In 2016 a multi-agency taskforce comprising of representation from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions amongst others was formed to investigate Tatu City issue, but the report of its findings is yet to be made public, or availed to genuine owners’ part of the land

“The petitioners therefore pray that the relevant Committee of the House does investigate and inquire into all matters raised with a view to causing the relevant state agencies, particularly the DPP to make public or avail the report of the Multi-Agency Investigations on the said matter.”

The petitioners said they are fearful and conscious that part of the foreign interests in the project may be part of global fraudsters targeting large chunks of land in African counties, given their similar trend in Congo, Nigeria, Zambia and Ghana.

“There have been efforts made to have the matters raised in this Petition addressed by relevant bodies including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Director of Criminal Investigations in terms inquiring into the matters raised in this Petition including investigations into alleged violation of right to property of the residents of Kiambu Constituency who own land in the industrial park, tax evasion, collusion of the two companies with public officers at the Ministry of Lands to defraud local residents and the hiring of foreigners in total disregard of the local labour market among others.”

House Speaker Justin Muturi referred the petition to the Departmental Committee on Lands which will be expected to meet the petitioners and all other interested parties and submit their recommendations before the House within 60 days.