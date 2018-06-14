Kerugoya court dismisses Karua’s petition against Waiguru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The High Court has dismissed a petition by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua challenging the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Kerugoya High court threw out the petition for lack of merit.

Karua was represented by lawyers Gitobu Imanyara and PN Kihara while Governor Waiguru’s defence team included Kamotho Waiganjo and Paul Nyamodi.

In September last year, Karua, through lawyer Imanyara said the August 8 election where the former Devolution Cabinet Secretary was declared Kirinyaga Governor was not credible, free and fair.

The former Gichugu Member of Parliament also cited the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta for a second term as a basis for her case.

Karua said the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice David Maraga set a precedent.

She said that the ruling by the apex court affected the election of Governors, Senators and MPs.

Karua was seeking the dismissal of Waiguru’s victory on a preliminary point based on the findings of the Supreme Court.

The former Justice Minister said she has enough evidence of massive voter bribery at polling stations.

Karua also claimed that there was forgery of the form 37A used to transmit results from.

Following her loss, she has vowed to move to the Court of Appeal.