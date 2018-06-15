Kenyans celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Muslims in Kenya and around the world on Friday gathered in different places of worship to wind up the holy month of Ramadan with special Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers.

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto led Kenyans in wishing the Muslims faithful Eid Mubarak.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Senator Hassan Omar and Mvita MP Abdul Swamad Sharif Nassir led celebrations in the coastal city, calling on Muslims to celebrate Eid in a good and calm atmosphere.

Joho took the opportunity to thank all Kenyans saying, they have shown Muslims love and supported them throughout the fasting month.

“I want to thank all our friends and Kenyans at large who have given us moral support throughout the month. Some of them even took time to fast with us in solidarity,” he said.

They called for peaceful co-existence among Kenyans of diverse religions and ethnicity, reminding citizens that they should continue to display the spirit of brotherhood, harmony and tolerance.

And in Kisumu County, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Heritage Rashid Achesa joined in prayers held at Kisumu Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground.

Achesa asked the Muslim faithful to use this day to pray for peace in the country, and leaders who need prayer and God’s guidance to be able to lead Kenya in the right direction.

Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) executive secretary Dr. Said Matano urged all Kenyans to join Muslims in praying for lasting unity.

Matano and Achesa hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for setting a good example to unite Kenyans.

“Peace has prevailed in the country and other nations like North Korea and United States of America have followed suit to ensure a peaceful world,” expressed Matano.

After special prayers to mark the day, festivities take place with visits to the homes of relatives and friends with greetings of goodwill.