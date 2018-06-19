Kenya Urban Roads Authority calls for regulations of road project rates

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has called for regulations of road project cost rates that will provide guidelines and reduce cost overruns.

Acting Director-General Silas Kinoti says the contractors over quote or under quote for projects then can’t do the job making them too costly.

He said despite the reduced cost for the construction of roads in the last decade in Kenya, regulated rates will enable the public to get value for money.

“The cost of road projects has reduced due to stiff competition from foreign and local contractors but this may not hold for long as market dynamics keep changing,” Kinoti said.

Kinoti was speaking while receiving a delegation from Zambia Road Development Agency who are on a fact-finding mission on cost reduction measures in construction and maintenance of roads.

The delegation is heading to Meru and Embu to study the efficacy and effectiveness of the road projects undertaken through the probase technology fronted by Malaysian companies.

In the latest budget for 2018/2019, the National Treasury has allocated Sh115.9 billion for infrastructure projects, Sh19 billion less than what the Government allocated last year.

Sh74.7 billion of the 2018-19 financial year budget will go towards the construction of Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway, while Sh2.7 billion has been allocated to the Mombasa Port Development Project.

Sh1.4 billion has been dedicated for the expansion of Malindi, Isiolo and Lokichogio Airports and Kabunde, Kakamega, Kitale and Migori Airstrips.

“In addition, I have set aside funds for emergency repair of roads damaged by the 26 recent floods across the country. I will also be engaging our development partners towards mobilizing additional resources for the same purpose,” Rotich told Parliament Thursday.