Kenya commemorates 55 years of independence

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 1 – Kenya is today celebrating 55 years of internal self rule attained 55 years ago from British colonials.

The event dubbed Madaraka Day is celebrated countrywide at all the 47 county headquarters presided over by County Commissioners as representatives of the President.

The main event is taking place at the Kinoru stadium in Meru County presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta, and will be attended by various top dignitaries including his Deputy William Ruto and other government officials.

Top Opposition leaders led by ODM’s Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka are also expected at the ceremony coming a day after the leaders re-affirmed their commitment to reconciliation and unity.

“We have campaigned against one another, said nasty things against each other, and hurt one another. On my behalf, I ask for your (Odinga’s) forgiveness and I tender my apology,” President Kenyatta said at an annual Prayer Breakfast held on Thursday.

Odinga with whom Kenyatta reconciled on March 9 followed suit promising to lead his troops to ensure peace and stability in the country and root out corruption from the public sector.

“Never again shall a Kenyan deprive a fellow Kenyan of his birthright because of elections. We will fight corruption together. On behalf of myself, and before this congregation gathered here at the prayer breakfast, I tender my apology to my brother Uhuru,” he impetrated.

Deputy President William Ruto made the same commitment pledging to pursue national healing and reconciliation.

Ruto lauded President Kenyatta and Odinga for leading the rebirth of national unity which he said was the key focus of the ruling party when it took the reins of power in 2013.

“On behalf of all our teams and in following the footsteps of President Kenyatta, I want to apologize for all the things I said and did,” the Deputy President petitioned.

Odinga’s running mate in last year’s poll, Kalonzo Musyoka also apologized and sought forgiveness for unfriendly remarks made in the heat of the 2017 presidential election.

“My brother William, I forgive you and may God bless you,” he said.