KEBS officials charged with attempted murder in fertiliser saga

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Charles Ongwae and seven others have denied an attempted murder charge, which is linked to the importation of fertilizer.

Appearing before Nairobi Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Monday, they were accused of unlawfully clearing 5.8 million kilograms of substandard fertilizer to the local market particularly in Narok and Eldoret, where it is said to have endangered lives.

The suspects are accused of unlawfully releasing fertilizer which contained mercury, endangering lives of people in Narok and Eldoret where it would have been distributed.

They are also accused of allowing the use of poor Standardization Quality Marks in what is said to have been a collusion that saw taxpayers lose up to Sh800 million.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji wants the accused to be denied bail even as the defence led by lawyer Cliff Ombeta opposed the application.

Ongwae was arrested alongside Quality Assurance Director Eric Chesire, the Manager in charge of Inspection Eric Ochieng and other top officials accused of unspecified roles in omissions or commissions in the course of their work.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti had stated that charges against the officials have been approved by the DPP who last week said they could also answer to attempted murder.