Jubilee Party primaries in Baringo South to be held Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – The Jubilee Party primaries for the Baringo South by-election are due to be held on Saturday.

Secretary-General Raphael Tuju stated that “all election laws will be followed to the letter.”

The seat fell vacant following the death of Grace Kipchoim who had cancer.

Eight aspirants hoping to win the Baringo South parliamentary seat are expected to battle it out in the nominations.

Amos Lempaka is one of the aspirants who defected from Orange Democratic Movement party to Jubilee recently.

Others who will contest the ticket are Charles Kamuren, Lewis Megiri, Mark Kibenei, Joseph Tarus and Dickson ole Keis.