Jubilee leaders tell Raila to stop attacking Ruto

, THIKA, Kenya, Jun 17 – A section of Jubilee Party leaders have told off Opposition leader Raila Odinga, asking him to stop attacking Deputy President William Ruto.

This comes a day after the opposition chief faulted Ruto for engaging in premature campaigns for 2022.

Led by Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, the leaders told Odinga to keep off the activities of the Jubilee Party, accusing him of being bent on extending the wrangles and confusion in NASA to Jubilee.

“I want to tell Raila Odinga not to extend the confusion and wrangles that have made NASA to be in tatters to Jubilee, because we are organized as far as leadership is concerned,” said Kindiki.

He went on: “As Jubilee, we are not campaigning for 2022 or any other year but touring the grassroots to explore ways of addressing challenges facing the people as well as launching water, health, churches among other projects.”

His sentiments were echoed by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who branded Odinga as an insincere leader who wants to wreck Jubilee.

“I know Raila Odinga than anyone else and can’t be trusted. He is banking on a referendum to amend the Constitution to create positions for people like him. But I want him to know that the President has said there will be no referendum, and that’s all,” said Waititu.

The leaders were speaking on Sunday at the Pentecostal Church of East Africa (PCEA) and St Benedict Catholic Church, Thika, Kiambu County, where the Deputy President was present.

Other leaders who were present include Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, Muthomi Njuki of Tharaka Nithi, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Gatundu MP Moses Kuria, and Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Elsewhere, in Nyeri County, a section of leaders said nothing would stop them from campaigning for William Ruto.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekorere said they will go all over the country and nobody would stand in their way.

On his part, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua noted that Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta have a good working relationship, and nothing would interfere with that.

The leaders were speaking during celebrations to mark 25 years of priesthood by Archbishop Antony Muheria at Christ the King Major Seminary.

The Archbishop called on the leaders to be responsible and remember that their role is to serve the Kenyan people.

Also present were Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi and Laikipia legislator Catherine Waruguru, among others.