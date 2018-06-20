I’ll be among the first to undergo lifestyle audit – DP Ruto

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 20 – Deputy President William Ruto says he is ready for a lifestyle audit.

Ruto told secondary school principals attending the 43rd Kenya Secondary School Headteachers Association annual conference in Mombasa that he will be among the first to take the audit.

Last Friday, during the official opening of the first phase of the Dongo Kundu by-pass in Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta said all public servants will be subjected to lifestyle audits in a new measure to fight corruption in Kenya.

He said he will be the first to undergo the audit, followed by his Deputy, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors and all other State officers.

“The President pronounced government policy on every public servant to be subjected to a lifestyle audit and it is expected that every public servant will submit themselves for lifestyle audit when that time comes. William Ruto will be among the first for that exercise,” said the Deputy President on Wednesday.

Ruto said since President Kenyatta made the pronouncement, a section of media has been on his case.

“I can see already, the media has done some work on me. I did expect that the following day it would be someone else, but it is stopped with me. I thought that this lifestyle audit was meant for all public servants?” posed Ruto.

He said the audit will help put to rest what goes on at the rumour mill and half truths.

“We must all of us go through audit because Kenya is the only country we have. Every one of us must play his or her role to make sure the country moves forward,” said Ruto.

His remarks come barely two days after Opposition chief Raila Odinga said he supports the audit.

Odinga however challenged President Kenyatta to hire international auditors who cannot be compromised.