High Court to rule on bail for NYS suspects

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The High Court will Tuesday rule on an application by suspects in the Sh468 million National Youth Service scandal who are seeking bail.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi will deliver the ruling to determine if the 46 suspects charged with the theft from NYS will remain in custody.

Those in custody already include suspended Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service Lillian Omollo, and NYS director Richard Ndubai

Their previous applications for bail in the lower court have been rejected with the prosecution arguing that they will interfere with witnesses if released.