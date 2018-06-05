GSU deployed to Turkana after 3 killed in bandit attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – A contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers have been deployed to Lokori in Turkana where bandits shot and killed three people on Monday.

According to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, the officers are under firm instructions to deal with the attackers ruthlessly.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already ordered police to shoot and kill bandits who fail to surrender firearms to authorities following increased attacks on civilians.

Kenyatta said that owning illegal arms was unacceptable and his administration would not tolerate it.

He called on the leaders in the region to work together to ensure that a lasting solution is found on the menace that has claimed many lives.

He noted that more officers would also be deployed to Kapedo in Turkana East which has experienced a lot of insecurity cases for over decades.

Turkana, Pokot and parts of Baringo are rampant for cattle raids which often lead to fatalities in cross fires between bandits and locals who are still holding onto their illegally acquired firearms despite a government directive for them to surrender.