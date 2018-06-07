Ground search team heading to site of Aberdares plane crash

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – The ground search team is currently heading to the crash site of the FlySax aircraft in Aberdares that crashed with ten people aboard.

This is after the aerial team spotted the wreckage although the fate of passengers and crew are yet to be established.

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa said the wreckage was sighted this morning by pilots on choppers involved in the search at Njabini area and recovery efforts have commenced.

“We wish to confirm that at 6.45am this morning, the wreckage of the missing aircraft was located at Elephant Point in the Aberdares Ranges with an aerial search team. A ground team of military specialists in mountain rescue operations has been dispatched to the site which is 11000 feet up a 400 metre cliff face with a densely forested area,” he said. “A recovery team including medics have also been directed there and the Kenya Red Cross Society are also headed there too.”

According to the National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai, ground rescue teams were dispatched at dawn in search for the missing aircraft.

It was flying to Nairobi from Kitale and had been diverted to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from its initial destination of Wilson Airport.

The recovery operation is however, hampered by bad weather which is also blamed for the crash that occured late Tuesday.

It was flying to Nairobi from Kitale and had been diverted to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from its initial destination of Wilson Airport.

The plane from Kitale that had 8 passengers and two crew, members went off the radar at 5:20pm, on Tuesday the exact time it was expected to land at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi.