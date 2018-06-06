Govt rolls out pilot milk program targeting 350 schools in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The government has rolled out the pilot programme for school milk which will initially target 350 primary schools in Nairobi.

The Brookside Fresh Dairy School programme was launched on Wednesday by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at the Moi Educational Centre here in Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch, Mohamed said health and nutrition have significant impact on the overall educational achievement and general well being.

“A healthy lifestyle boosts brain development which in turn increases productivity. This program will encourage young children to eat foods that will feed their brain to assist with boosting memory, having a sharper mind and the general feeling of good mental health,” she said.

The program is designed to be educational, interactive while teaching components of good nutrition and the health benefits of dairy products.

CS Mohamed said the government is committed to having healthy children in school and has already initiated a programme for health lessons in school.

Brookside’s Chief Operating Officer Faiz Taib assured of their commitment in collaborating with government and other stakeholders in the provision of health and nutrition services to schools.

“Healthy eating and ensuring a child is eating balanced diet helps keep more children in school,” he said.

Kenya Dairy Board Managing Director Margret Kibogy who was also present at the launch said they have sensitized all the 47 counties to start distributing free milk to Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) Children.

She said seven Counties have already taken up the initiative and urged the rest to follow suit.