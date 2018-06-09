GOVT to recommend school building designs countrywide

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said the Government will issue model building designs for educational institutions throughout the country following.

The CS said construction of new schools should be based on the model design the government will have settled upon.

She said that in light of the rape allegations at Moi Girls School – Nairobi, she is convinced that the safety of learners should be top priority in the layout of buildings in a school.

The school was also on the spotlight in September 2017 when 10 students died in a fire incident that engulfed a dormitory.

“Time has come to stop hurting our children,” she said.

She said such a plan should also ensure a healthy and stimulating environment in which children can learn with comfort.

The CS was speaking during the launch the launch of Brookside Diary Fresh Program at Moi Educational Centre in Nairobi.

The programme targets 350 primary schools reaching over 200,000 pupils in Nairobi and its environs.