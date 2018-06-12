Friday June 15, declared Public Holiday to celebrate Idd

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The government has declared Friday a Public Holiday for the Idd-Ul-Fitr celebrations observed by Muslim faithful.

In a Special Gazette Notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that this will allow for the marking of the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of Public Holidays Act, Friday, the 15th 2018 shall be a Public Holiday in order to accord all Kenyans and persons who profess the Islamic Faith the opportunity to make preparations to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr Day on Saturday, 16th June 2018,” he stated.

Idd-Ul-Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and marks the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and prayer.

Many Muslims will attend communal prayers, listen to a sermon and give charity in the form of food.