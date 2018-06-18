Foreigners involved in illegal gambling to be deported

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Foreigners found assembling illegal gambling machines in the country will be deported for engaging in crime.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the machines have reduced the productivity of youths, some of whom are addicted to gambling.

“These machines are a threat to our society,” the CS said. “It is working against the President’s 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school. We shall not accept it.”

He declared gambling a crime of monumental proportions which must be fought at all levels.

Most of the machines are brought to the country from China.

The government has already set June 30 as the deadline for eliminating illegal gambling machines across the country.

The CS was speaking in Dagoretti South constituency where he oversaw the destruction of gambling machines seized from entertainment joints across all the 14 sub-counties in Nairobi.

He also put on notice government officials involved in the business to prepare for a rough time ahead if found.

“We shall not pretend this is normal business when things are going wrong,” he asserted.

This and the war on contrabands, the CS has vowed to sustain it until the menace over.

Already, consignments of sugar – some found contaminated -have been seized across the country.

Legislators Simba Arati of Dagoretti North and his Dagoretti South counterpart John Kiarie who spoke during the destruction of the gambling machines have urged the CS not to relent.

“We are all prone to the dangers of a contaminated sugar,” MP Arati said.