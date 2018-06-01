Focus shifts to procurement heads in Uhuru’s war against graft

Shares

, MERU, Kenya, June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered fresh vetting for all procurement heads of government entities in new measures to fight corruption in the public sector.

In his Madaraka Day address to the nation on Friday, the Head of State said those who fail the vetting exercise will be suspended pending prosecution.

“All Heads of Procurement and Accounts in Government Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Parastatals will undergo fresh vetting, including polygraph testing, to determine their integrity and suitability,” President Kenyatta said while instructing that the vetting exercise is concluded before the start of the 20182019 Financial Year.

He noted that his government was keen to destroy the dragon of corruption saying if not addressed; graft could render the country’s development agenda incapable of being attained.

President Kenyatta lauded efforts by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in fighting deceit in the management of public funds.

He highlighted the ongoing prosecution of 40 government officials and 14 businessmen in the alleged theft of Sh 468 million from the National Youth Service (NYS).

Already, 24 of the 54 suspects in the scam that involvement payment of public funds to ten companies for goods and services not procured have been charged in court.

Twelve more suspects surrendered to the DCI on Thursday in line with a directive from the court to do so by 2pm Thursday, and are expected in court on Monday.

The head of DCI, George Kinoti told Capital FM News on Friday that 18 remaining suspects still at large are being pursued for arraignment in court on Monday where they are expected to face corruption-related charges.

Among government officials charged in the NYS scandal where the DPP submitted ten files to court are Public Service and Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo, and NYS Director-General Richard Ndubai both of who have stepped aside from their dockets for three months.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti is on Tuesday set to rule on bail applications for the twenty-four who were charged and remanded on May 29, including PS Omollo and DG Ndubai.

While speaking at the main Madaraka Day celebrations held in Kinoru stadium, Meru County, Deputy President William Ruto commended President Kenyatta for ongoing efforts to fight corruption.

“We can now focus on the progress and development of our country and unite against wastage, mismanagement and corruption so that we can better the lives of our people. Mr President you have our unqualified support,” he said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said ongoing reconciliation agenda was key to achieving prosperity in the nation.

“For fifty-five years we’ve been fighting. Let’s shun confrontations so that we can now ensure that the elderly are taken care of and youths are able to find employment,” he urged.

South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza who attended the event commended the country’s founding fathers for their selflessness in efforts to liberate the nation from colonialists.

“We pay tribute to our forefathers for the sacrifices they made in their courageous fight for the attainment of our freedom, self-rule, and self-determination,” he said.

“On this day fifty-five years ago the first President of your beautiful country, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta stood on the steps of Harambee House and proclaimed to the world that you’ve attained your freedom,” Mabuza added.