First Lady Margaret Kenyatta arrives in USA for Harvard University Leadership Forum

, CAMBRIDGE, USA, Jun 11 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta arrived in Massachusetts, USA, on Sunday for an official visit that will see her deliver the keynote address at an annual leadership forum for Education and Health Ministers at Harvard University among other official engagements.

The Harvard Ministerial Leadership Forum is designed to stimulate transformative vision, enhance leadership effectiveness and political acumen, and develop planning and execution capacity among Ministers.

It supports leaders to achieve the full benefits of a healthy and productive population to better realize their country’s prospects for reaping the demographic dividend.

In her presentation at the forum where Health and Education Ministers from 15 African countries will participate, the First Lady will outline the achievements of her Beyond Zero campaign and her vision for a healthier, more productive Kenya.

In its first phase, the Beyond Zero campaign recorded significant achievements, positively impacting maternal health at the grassroots since its inception in January 2014 with mobile clinic presented to all the country’s 47 counties.

Kenya will be represented at the ministerial level by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki at the four-day Harvard forum that kicked off on Sunday.

The plane carrying the First Lady and her entourage touched down at Boston Edward Logan International Airport shortly before 2.00 p.m. (local time).

Kenya’s Ambassador to the US, Robinson Njeru Githae, received the First Lady at the airport on arrival.