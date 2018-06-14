Ex-MP Muiruri’s family awarded Sh15.8mn for murder of their son

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The family of former Gatundu North MP Patrick Muiruri has been awarded over Sh15.8 million for the murder of their son by a police officer.

Judge Joseph Sergon has directed the family to be paid the amount following consent entered between them and the Attorney General in July 2016 that the State was liable for the death of James Nga’ng’a Muiruri in January 2009.

“The deceased died as a result of a gunshot fired by a trigger happy police officer. In the circumstances an award for exemplary damages is necessary,” ruled Justice Sergon.

Former Inspector Dickson Munene and his friend businessman Alex Chepkonga were found guilty and sentenced to death in 2011 by Justice Mohammed Warsame for killing the younger Muiruri.

However, Chepkonga was later acquitted after challenging the verdict at the Court of Appeal.

In his defence, Munene had defended himself claiming he mistook him for being a member of the outlawed Mungiki sect.

The family will be paid Sh100,000 for pain and suffering, loss of expectation of life ShSh200,000, loss of dependency Sh12,000,000, special damages Sh1,557,736 and exemplary damages Sh2,000,000.