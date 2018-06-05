Embu gubernatorial petition stalls as judge exits over attempts to influence him

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, June 5 – Appeals Court Judge Sankale Kantai has disqualified himself from hearing the case challenging Embu Governor Martin Wambora’s win, citing attempts by one of the parties to influence him.

He stated that the party attempted to persuade him to influence the case by ruling in their favour.

The appeal has now been adjourned to July 3 for further hearing with the constitution of a new bench.

During the last sitting, the Court of Appeal adjourned the hearing after one of the leading counsels failed to make it to court.

The court was told that lawyer Wairimu Rugaita, who was representing Deputy Governor David Kariuki in the case, broke her leg early last month and was scheduled to undergo medical surgery.

Rugatia had sent lawyer Lucy Mwai, who was not familiar with the case to appear on her behalf, and produce medical reports to support her absence.

Wambora had appealed a High Court decision in September 19 last year that nullified his election and called for fresh polls within 60 days.