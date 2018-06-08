Efforts underway to physically identify FlySax crash victims

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Authorities are currently trying to match documents collected from the Aberdare ranges, the scene of Tuesday plane crash that left all the 10 occupants dead, with details provided by relatives.

Most of the identification documents were found littered at the scene of the crash.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit, families will be required to identify their loved ones physically before a DNA test can be carried out for any disputed body.

Family members are already at Lee Funeral home, hoping to identify their relatives before proceeding with burial arrangements.

“We want the process to be expedited so that we can proceed with the burial but nothing is happening since morning,” a relative of Abdi Ali, one of the victims, told Capital FM News.

The plane was spotted on Thursday after two days of agonizing search, hampered by rainfall and low visibility.

The cause of the crash has been attributed to the bad weather on the fateful day but investigations will establish whether there was more to it.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia is at Lee Funeral home to console the families.

Those who perished in the crash are passengers; Ahmed Ali Abdi, Karaba Sailah Waweru Muiga, Khetia Kishani, Matakasakaraia Thamani, Matakatekei Paula, Ngugi George Kinyua, Pinuertorn Ronald and Wafula Robinson. The plane’s pilot is Barbara Wangechi and was assited by First Officer, Jean Mureithi.