EACC closes file on Nyeri Deputy Governor

, NYERI, Kenya, Jun 26 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nyeri has closed a file regarding queries of academic qualifications against Deputy Governor Caroline Wanjiru Karugu.

Speaking during a press briefing at his office, EACC’s Central Regional Manager Charles Rusungu said the allegation brought before the commission lacked merit and that investigations by the commission found out that she had enrolled at Daystar University for a Bachelors Degree in Commerce.

“We did our investigations and our first point of call was the university where we needed to find out if indeed the deputy governor went to university and studied that course. What we found out is that she indeed enrolled in the university,” he stated.

Rusungu said the allegations were unfounded and they had no option apart from closing the file that was presented to them by a Nyeri resident and a voter.

“She was at Daystar University and undertook studies and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Commerce. Given that kind of finding, then we have recommended that her file be closed as she has a degree which is a requirement,” he said.

In addition, Rusungu also said that they have also closed a file that alleged the Nyeri Deputy Governor swearing in was unprocedural as she deliberately failed to submit her nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the country.

At the same time, Rusungu said the commission is digging into a complaint lodged before them that an MCA in the Nyeri County Assembly assaulted and injured a female counterpart during a workshop in Arusha, Tanzania.

He said the commission has already issued a caution and asked the Speaker of the County Assembly John Kaguchia to inquire into the matter under the County Assembly Powers and Privileges Act and they are waiting for his response.